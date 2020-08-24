Preloader
Coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but more funding is urgently needed and countries should now make binding commitments.

“Initially, when there will be limited supply (of COVID-19 vaccines), it’s important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe,” the WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing. 

By Corporate Dispatch

