Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus related deaths in Africa reached record peak in the week that ended on Aug. 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Over 6,400 deaths were recorded, a 2% rise compared with the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for over 55% of the fatalities, the WHO said in a statement, adding that death trends are on the rise in 15 countries.

Photo: A Nigerian woman sits in the shade at a busy market in Lagos, Nigeria. EPA-EFE/ISRAEL OPHORI