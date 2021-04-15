WHO says Denmark looking to share AstraZeneca vaccines after halting shots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organization Europe head, Hans Kluge, said on Thursday that Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca’s vaccines with poorer nations, after itself halting use of the shots over concerns over rare blood clots.

Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine altogether over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

Results of investigations into the AstraZeneca-associated blood clots “showed real and serious side-effects,” Danish health agency head Soren Brostrom told a news briefing.

“We have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination programme for all target groups without this vaccine.”

Astrazeneca said it respected Denmark’s choice and would continue to provide it with data to inform future decisions.

Photo: The AstraZeneca vaccines are stored and prepared for vaccination at the Region Hovedstaden’s Vaccine Center in Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe

Like this: Like Loading...