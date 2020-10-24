WHO warns hospitals running close to capacity across Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning to European nations highlighting the acute situation for hospitals and intensive care units, which it said are running close to or above capacity in “too many countries”.

Across Europe, the number of infections since the start of the pandemic is has now exceeded 8.2 million and more than 258,000 people have died from COVID-19.

In the past few days, a number of European Governments have rushed to impose new restrictions to control the increasing rate of infections.

“Too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close or above capacity and we’re still only in October,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s Director-General during a briefing session.

Via Euronews

Like this: Like Loading...