Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to face sentencing in U.S. court

U.S. prosecutors will ask a judge on Tuesday to sentence the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty to helping the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, pleaded guilty in June to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and of engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday also intend to ask U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to order Coronel to forfeit $1.5 million as part of her sentence. She is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

“The defendant committed a serious crime against the United States,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. “Given the adverse impact that drug trafficking has on society and the serious detrimental effects of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana in communities, it is important that the Court impose a sentence that deters others from undermining the rule of law.”

Coronel, a U.S.-born former beauty queen who married Guzman while she was a teenager, was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington in February.

