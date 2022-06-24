Wildcard Serena is the ultimate Wimbledon question mark

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Serena Williams, an indomitable force for the best part of two decades, launches her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon next week as the tournament’s biggest question mark after ending a year-long absence from competition.

Williams played doubles at the Eastbourne International with Tunisian Ons Jabeur this week but the former world number one has not featured in a competitive singles match since limping out of last year’s first round at the grasscourt major through injury.

Her return at Wimbledon, where she has won seven singles titles, has left even the sport’s foremost experts stumped on what fans can expect when she takes the court.

“She could lose first round or win the tournament,” seven-times major winner and ESPN analyst John McEnroe declared.

The 40-year-old dropped to 1,208th in the rankings following her tearful departure from the All England Club a year ago, taking time to recover from a hamstring injury, and needed a wildcard entry for the tournament.

via Reuters