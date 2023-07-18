Wildfire rages southeast of Greek capital, villagers told to evacuate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Villagers were ordered to leave their homes southeast of Athens as a wildfire fanned by strong winds burned vegetation nearby, authorities said.

The blaze was raging close to buildings in the village of Kouvaras, about 27 km from the Greek capital, and threatening other settlements, the civil protection service said.

Up to 150 firemen, 40 fire engines and 11 aircraft were trying to control the flames amid gale-force winds.

The Greek meteorological service has warned of high danger of fire just as the country is recovering from the first major heatwave of the summer. Hellenic Red Cross workers handed out bottles of water to tourists forming long queues, and fanning themselves under the shade of olive trees before the Acropolis entrance, before the famed monument was temporarily closed.

Southern Europe is sweltering under a fierce heatwave, with a warning that temperatures could hit record highs for the continent next week, raising fears about the impact on human health, crops and animals.

via Reuters

