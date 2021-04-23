William and Kate release new picture of Prince Louis to mark his third birthday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new photograph of Prince Louis has been released by his parents to mark his third birthday on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge took the picture of her youngest child in the grounds of Kensington Palace on Wednesday shortly before he left for his first day of nursery school.

Prince William and Kate’s youngest child is fifth in line to the throne and was born on St George’s Day, 23 April 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

