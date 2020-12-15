Williams Formula One team founder Sir Frank Williams admitted to hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Guardian – Sir Frank Williams, the founder of the Williams Formula One team, has been admitted to hospital. The 78-year-old is in a stable condition according to his family. The team he built became one of the most successful in F1. Williams owned the team and was its principal until earlier this year.

A statement from the family read: “Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is in a stable condition. Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time. We ask for you to respect the family’s privacy. The team will release a further update in due course.”

Like this: Like Loading...