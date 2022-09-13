With solemn ceremony, Scots pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and welcome new king

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The late Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a silent and solemn procession watched by thousands of people paying their respects to Britain’s longest serving monarch.

The oak coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of white flowers placed on top, was then carried into St. Giles Cathedral and the crown of Scotland laid on it.

While a grieving crowd – with many people in tears – stood outside, King Charles and other members of the royal family, as well as political leaders and dignitaries, attended a service of thanksgiving for the queen.

The coffin will lie in St Giles’ Cathedral for an overnight vigil before being flown to London on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning even as it faces an economic crisis and a change of government.

Charles became king on her death and was formally proclaimed as monarch on Saturday.

via Reuters

