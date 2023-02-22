Wizz Air named the worst airline for short-haul flights

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wizz Air has been named the worst airline for short-haul flights in a survey ranking providers.

Customers shamed the carrier for repeated delays, in a survey carried out by consumer group Which?

Almost half of Wizz Air flights arrived at their destinations late last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority, the airlines watchdog.

Wizz Air received one out of five stars for its boarding experience, as well as for cabin environment and seat comfort. Its planes have some of the least generous legroom of all airlines, Which? found

Ryanair fared only marginally better, coming in second-last in the league table after being singled out as the worst performer last year. Just over half of its customers (52pc) said they were satisfied with the service they received and would recommend the company, in the survey of 8,046 people. Wizz Air received a “satisfaction rating” of 48pc.

Ryanair was criticised for its boarding experience, seat comfort, food and drink and cabin environment, but was praised for “good, competitive pricing”.

The airline had few cancellations. Just 0.5pc of its flights were axed with less than 24 hours’ notice in 2022, but more than a third arrived late.

British Airways ranked 21st out of 24 airlines. Although this was an improvement on its position last year, when it came in the bottom two, its customer satisfaction score fell from 63pc to 56pc.

BA received two stars for boarding, seat comfort and value for money, and no more than three stars in any other category. It was one of the least reliable airlines surveyed, with 2.3pc of flights cancelled with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Eurowings rounded out the bottom four thanks partly to one of the highest rates of last-minute cancellations, affecting 3.4pc of flights.

Jet2 retained its spot at the top of the league table, with one customer describing it as “the best airline by a country mile”.

Read more via The Telegraph/Sky News/WHICH?

