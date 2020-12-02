Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Wizz Air passenger numbers down 85% in November

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air said passenger numbers were down 85% in November compared to the same month last year as restrictions related to the pandemic prolonged the travel slump.

Wizz said on Wednesday that its November capacity was 79%lower and during the month it carried 456,000 passengers compared to the the 3 million it flew in November 2019. Flights this month had a load factor of 68%.

Main Photo: The plane of the low-cost airline company Wizz Air at the airport Constantine the Great in Nis, Serbia. EPA/DJORJDE SAVIC
%d bloggers like this: