Wizz Air passenger numbers down 85% in November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air said passenger numbers were down 85% in November compared to the same month last year as restrictions related to the pandemic prolonged the travel slump.

Wizz said on Wednesday that its November capacity was 79%lower and during the month it carried 456,000 passengers compared to the the 3 million it flew in November 2019. Flights this month had a load factor of 68%.

Main Photo: The plane of the low-cost airline company Wizz Air at the airport Constantine the Great in Nis, Serbia. EPA/DJORJDE SAVIC

