Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air will halt its domestic service in Norway on June 14 after just eight months in operation, business news site E24 reported on Saturday.

The news comes just days after Norway’s Norwegian Air was rescued from bankruptcy following a six-month court-led restructuring.

Based on commercial and financial considerations, Wizz will continue to fly to Norway from foreign countries but will no longer offer flights within the Nordic nation, the airline told E24.

Wizz Air was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Shortly after launching its domestic operation in Norway last October, Wizz had said it planned to expand the service.

Flyr AS <FLYR-ME.OL>, a startup carrier in Norway, is meanwhile scheduled to offer its first flights late next month