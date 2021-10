Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air said on Monday its September passenger numbers were 91% higher and it flew 57% more seats compared to the same month last year, when pandemic restrictions were still having a much bigger impact on travel.

Wizz said it carried almost 3 million passengers in September with its planes flying at about 78.4% full.

Photo – EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN