Wizz Air the worst major airline for flight delays from the UK

Wizz Air was the worst major airline for flight delays from the UK last year, according to an investigation.

The figures, from the Civil Aviation Authority and reported by the PA news agency, found that the Hungarian carrier’s UK departures were an average of 46 minutes and six seconds behind schedule last year.

This delay was more than three times longer than the previous year, when it was also ranked the worst for punctuality.

Tui was the second worst, with an average delay of 40 minutes and 18 seconds, followed by Qatar Airways (31 minutes and 48 seconds), Turkish Airlines (29 minutes and 30 seconds) and Pegasus Airlines (27 minutes and 18 seconds).

The most punctual was Norwegian Air Shuttle, with an average delay of just 13 minutes and 42 seconds.

Across all departures from UK airports by airlines with more than 2,500 flights, the average delay was 23 minutes.

