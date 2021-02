Reading Time: < 1 minute

London (dpa) – Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton on Sunday and move up to 12th in the Premier League.

Danny Ings put Southampton ahead but Ruben Neves levelled from the penalty spot and Pedro Neto won it with the second after 66 minutes.

Wolves are now 12th, one point and one place above Southampton.

Later Sunday, Manchester United can go back to second if they win at West Bromwich Albion in one of the day’s three remaining matches.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...