Wolves move up to sixth with Leeds win

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to sixth place in the Premiership with a 1-0 away victory at newly-promoted Leeds United.

After losing their first two games of the season, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now strongly recovered, winning three consectuive games. A 70th-minute deflected Raul Jimenez strike settled the match yesterday at Elland Road.

It was a game of two halves, with Leeds dominating the first 45 minutes, while Wolves were the much better side in the second half. The away team also had a goal disallowed by Roman Saiss disallowed by VAR.

In yesterday’s other match, West Brom and Burnley battled out a 0-0 draw.

