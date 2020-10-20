Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Wolves move up to sixth with Leeds win

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to sixth place in the Premiership with a 1-0 away victory at newly-promoted Leeds United.

After losing their first two games of the season, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now strongly recovered, winning three consectuive games. A 70th-minute deflected Raul Jimenez strike settled the match yesterday at Elland Road.

It was a game of two halves, with Leeds dominating the first 45 minutes, while Wolves were the much better side in the second half. The away team also had a goal disallowed by Roman Saiss disallowed by VAR.

In yesterday’s other match, West Brom and Burnley battled out a 0-0 draw.
