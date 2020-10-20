Wolves move up to sixth with Leeds win

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wolverhampton Wanderers moved to sixth place in the Premiership with a 1-0 away victory at newly-promoted Leeds United.
After losing their first two games of the season, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now strongly recovered, winning three consectuive games. A 70th-minute deflected Raul Jimenez strike settled the match yesterday at Elland Road.
It was a game of two halves, with Leeds dominating the first 45 minutes, while Wolves were the much better side in the second half. The away team also had a goal disallowed by Roman Saiss disallowed by VAR.
In yesterday’s other match, West Brom and Burnley battled out a 0-0 draw.
Moderna's Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said the US government could authorize emergency use of the company’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine in December, if the company gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial.
Bancel warned however that should sufficient interim results from the study takes longer to get, government authorization of the vaccine may not occur unti...
1097 - 1st Crusaders arrive in Antioch during the First Crusade
1603 - Chinese uprising in the Philippines fails after 23,000 killed
1803 - US Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase
1864 - US President Abraham Lincoln formally establishes Thanksgiving as a national holiday
1935 - Communist forces end their Long March at Yan'an, in Shaanxi, China, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence
1...
The Malta Chamber of SMEs said that it was pleased to see a number of its Budget proposals taken up and welcomes the extension of the most important Covid Support measures.
In a statement, the SME Chamber said that the extension of the wage supplement, as proposed, till end of March was an important decision in the current circumstances. "It is apparent also that a fairer system will be adopte...
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck south of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning for the area, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
https://twitter.com/NWS/status/1318314056198115330
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.4, had triggered a tsunami warning for Sand Point, Co...
French police on Monday raided Islamic associations and foreigners suspected of extremist religious beliefs, police sources said, three days after a suspected Islamist beheaded a school teacher.
History teacher Samuel Paty, 47, was murdered on Friday in broad daylight outside his school in a middle-class Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. Police shot the attacker dead.
The te...
Britain said it saw no basis to resume trade talks with the European Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach from Brussels, chief negotiator David Frost said on Monday, dashing earlier optimism that negotiations could resume.
This statement came just a few moments after Michael Gove, the minister overseeing Brexit, had said there was agreement on the need to intensify trade talk...
Malta Today covers social measures announced in the budget on Monday, including a raise in pensions and higher children’s allowance. The paper says that Prime Minister Abela's first budget is a reaction to the economic fallout from the pandemic.
L-Orizzont follows the Budget speech and highlights a cost of living adjustment of €1.75 and the extension of the Covid-19 wage supplement until March. The Finance Minister announced compensation for former dock workers who suffered health problems from asbestos.
The paper speaks with General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said the 2021 Budget checked all boxes. Bugeja said t...
The Independent says that imports of single-use plastics will be banned from 1 January, one of the 2021 budget measures. The paper says Monday’s budget will guide the country through the Covid-19 situation.
In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first reaction to the 2021 Budget. Grech said that the measures announced by the Finance Minister do not look ahead and that the country expected an extraordinary Budget for extraordinary times.
Another story publishes a statement by the PN which says the Budget shows signs of a ‘tired’ government that keeps recycling measures from one y...
