Wolves, Newcastle share spoils in 1-1 draw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wolves and Newcastle United shared one point each this afternoon with the hosts surely to recriminate two lost points following a dominant performance throughout.

Raul Jimenez thought he had secured full points for the home side with a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area but Jack Murphy’s freekick two minutes from time surprised Rui Patricio to ensure a share of the spoils.

The home team will be disappointed to have failed to capitalize from no less than 16 shots during today’s encounter.

With this result, Wolves missed an opportunity to move up to fourth, and remain in seventh place with 10 points. Newcastle continue to languish in the bottom half of the table, in fourteenth place, one point above Manchester United.

Like this: Like Loading...