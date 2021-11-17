Woman arrested in Milan on charges of international terrorism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milan police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old Italian woman on charges of international terrorism.

The woman, Bleona Tafallari who has Kosovar roots, has been taken to prison.



Some of the thousands of photos and videos stored on the woman’s phone featured content created by the media wing of the Islamic State, the ‘Al Hayat Media Center,’ said a warrant signed by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP).



These included the scenes of combat, “summary executions of infidels” with “decapitations” and “scenes of terrorist attacks”.



There was also a photo of the young man belonging to ISIS-Khorasan who below himself up at Kabul airport on August 26 in an attack that killed at least 183 people, including 170 Afghan civilians and 13 members of the United States military.

Photo – EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

Via ANSA