Woman dies and two injured after bus crashes into pedestrians in Manchester

A woman has died and two others have been injured after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Manchester.

A double-decker bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in the Piccadilly area of the city centre, Greater Manchester Police said.

A woman in her 50s died at the scene following the collision, while another woman, also in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force added that a man in his 60s received treatment for minor injuries.

The bus driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their inquiries.

Via Sky News