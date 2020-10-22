Woman in Sicily abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A Sicilian woman has abandoned a newborn COVID-positive girl in a Palermo children’s hospital, doctors revealed.
They said the woman and her daughter tested positive for COVID last week and the woman left the facility and never returned.
Police are now looking for the mother.
“Medical staff tried to contact the mother for days,” said doctor Marilù Furnari, a director at Di Cristina Hospital who added that they were unable to reach her. “At that point we called the police and told them the little girl may have been abandoned”.
Via
ANSA
22nd October 2020
Photos made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS on its official website shows the Soyuz MS-16 space capsule at the site of landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 22 October 2020.
ISS Expedition 63 members NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner completed their mission at the Internatio...
22nd October 2020
Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday its giant Sukhoi Log gold deposit in Siberia is the world's biggest by reserves.
Polyus and its partner bought the rights to develop Sukhoi Log, estimated to contain a fifth of Russia's gold reserves, from the Russian state in 2017.
"This estimate ranks Sukhoi Log as the largest gold deposit both among greenfield assets and operating go...
22nd October 2020
Women aged 50-60 are at greatest risk of developing “long Covid”, analysis suggests. Older age and experiencing five or more symptoms within the first week of illness were also associated with a heightened risk of lasting health problems.
The study, led by Dr Claire Steves and Prof Tim Spector at King’s College London, analysed data from 4,182 COVID Symptom Study app users who had been consist...
22nd October 2020
Spain needs drastic measures to combat an out-of-control new wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is considering new restrictions including curfews, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Thursday.
Illa will hold a video meeting on Thursday afternoon with regional health chiefs to agree on new measures. On Wednesday Spain became the first country in Western Europe to have recorded more than one...
22nd October 2020
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has asked local health experts to look into the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Russia and China for possible later purchases, Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Hungary has also committed to buy 6.5 million vaccines from AstraZeneca at a cost of 13 billion forints ($42.24 million) under a wider European Union agreement, Gerge...
22nd October 2020
Hopes of ending nearly a month of bloodshed in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh were receding on Thursday as Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces fought new battles on the eve of talks in Washington.
Plans for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday raised hopes this week that the two former Soviet republics would agree to end t...
22nd October 2020
22nd October 2020
China and the Vatican have decided to extend a deal on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China by another two years, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The Vatican’s accord with Beijing, signed two years ago, expired on Thursday.
It gives the pope the final say over the appointment of Chinese bishops, and the Chinese government allows all of them, including those hail...
22nd October 2020
The democratic opposition in Belarus has been awarded the 2020 Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament.
The annual human rights prize is named after the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov and was established in 1988 by the European Parliament to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.The Belarusian Association of Journalists and the fo...
22nd October 2020
A series of photos taken during the during the press presentation on Wednesday of the exhibition on the Italian master painter Raphael entitled 'The Academy of Saint Luke and the myth of Urbinate', Rome, Italy.
A detail of the 'Saint Luke painting Virgin Mary' attributed to Raphael during the press presentation of the exhibition on the Italian master painter Raphael entitled.
The 'Triumph o...
