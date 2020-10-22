Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Woman in Sicily abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Sicilian woman has abandoned a newborn COVID-positive girl in a Palermo children’s hospital, doctors revealed.

They said the woman and her daughter tested positive for COVID last week and the woman left the facility and never returned.

Police are now looking for the mother.

“Medical staff tried to contact the mother for days,” said doctor Marilù Furnari, a director at Di Cristina Hospital who added that they were unable to reach her. “At that point we called the police and told them the little girl may have been abandoned”.

Via ANSA
%d bloggers like this: