Woman in Sicily abandons newborn COVID-positive girl in hospital

A Sicilian woman has abandoned a newborn COVID-positive girl in a Palermo children’s hospital, doctors revealed.

They said the woman and her daughter tested positive for COVID last week and the woman left the facility and never returned.

Police are now looking for the mother.



“Medical staff tried to contact the mother for days,” said doctor Marilù Furnari, a director at Di Cristina Hospital who added that they were unable to reach her. “At that point we called the police and told them the little girl may have been abandoned”.

Via ANSA

