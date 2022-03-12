Woman injured in Mariupol maternity hospital attack gives birth to healthy baby girl

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A woman injured in an attack on a Ukrainian maternity hospital has given birth to a healthy baby girl, one of the country’s senior diplomats has said.

The Russian attack on the hospital, in the city of Mariupol, left three people dead – including a child – and 17 injured on Wednesday.

But Russia claimed the hospital had been emptied of patients and had become home to a far-right militia known as the Azov Battalion.

The Russian Embassy in London posted on Twitter claiming that photos of what appeared to be two women being brought out of the hospital – one on a stretcher – were images of the same woman who acted both roles.

They said Mariana Vishegirskaya had make-up on, instead of injuries.

Now, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya has told the United Nations Security Council in New York that Ms Vishegirskaya has safely delivered her baby the day after the attack.

He held up a photo of mother and child to show ambassadors, and then another photo showing Ms Vishegirskaya in bed while her husband Yuri held the baby.

The baby girl is healthy and has been named Veronika, the ambassador added.

Photo – Mariana Vishegirskaya after the attack on the hospital in Mariupol.

