Woman stabbed to death at Swedish political festival

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A woman was stabbed to death on the Swedish island of Gotland, police said on Wednesday, at a political festival taking place just over two months before a national election.

Police said a man in his 30s was taken into custody on suspicion of murder following the stabbing, which happened close to where Centre Party leader Annie Loof was giving a speech.

Police also said they had no indications of further threats to the festival, and declined to comment on motives or political affiliations of the suspect.

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing at the Almedalen political festival on the Swedish island of Gotland, Visby, Sweden, 06 July 2022. A man suspected for the deed has been arrested by the police.

Daily Aftonbladet said, citing sources, that the man had links to a neo-Nazi organisation.

The week-long political festival is an annual event that draws crowds of thousands as politicians hold speeches and mingle with voters and tourists.

