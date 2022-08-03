Work-Life Balance Directive becomes law, PN wants amendments / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 3 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN to propose amendments to Legal Notice implementing Work-Life Balance Directive

The Nationalist Party said that Malta’s implementation of the European Union’s Work-Life Balance directive gives families the least possible rights while putting the financial burden on employer. Legal notice 201 of 2022, amending the Employment and Industrial Relations Act, came into effect on Tuesday, transposing the EU’s Work-Life Balance Directive into national law. The PN noted how there are unnecessary restrictions on paternal and parental leave and wants to see flexibility in view of the different realities families may face. (Times of Malta)

Somali gets suspended sentence following sex act on bus

A 36-year-old Somali construction worker received a suspended sentence after admitting to having committed an uninvited sex act on a female passenger on a crowded bus in July. Mohammed Mahmud Dirie pleaded guilty to ejaculating on a female passenger, a French tourist who happened to be on holiday in Malta. The man’s cooperation with the police, his early guilty plea and his clean criminal record were taken into account by the court in arriving at his punishment. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 update: 4 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, as the number of active cases now stands at 1,504