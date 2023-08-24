Workers at Gatwick Airport scrap planned strike after improved pay offer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Planned strikes at Britain’s Gatwick Airport this weekend have been suspended after workers accepted improved pay offers, the Unite trade union said on Thursday.

“Unite has co-ordinated industrial disputes across Gatwick to secure well deserved pay increases for its members,” Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said in a statement.

The union said its members employed by one of the companies doing ground handling at Gatwick had accepted a 14% pay increase.

“There is currently no further industrial action scheduled at the airport,” it said.

via Reuters

