Working with Microsoft, Zegna adds AI to digital toolkit to engage clients

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Since 1910, the Italian fashion house Zegna has built its reputation on high-quality fabrics, particularly cashmere and wool, and a refined expression of elegance for men.

The company’s latest moves are accelerating its commitment to meeting the needs of clients where they live – which is more and more in the digital domain.

Zegna unveiled an upgraded version of its ZEGNA X system developed with Microsoft technology that personalizes the shopping experience using data tools and artificial intelligence (AI).

ZEGNA X 360 connects style consultants with customers online. The system allows for a personalized shopping experience using a 360 “configurator” that makes it possible to see how different combinations of clothing work together. The company also announced it was investing further in its relationship with Microsoft and working together to find ways to use AI in other aspects of its operations.

After a two-year trial period, the ZEGNA X system has already accounted for about 45 percent of revenue from Zegna boutiques, according to Edoardo Zegna, chief marketing, digital and sustainability officer of ZEGNA Group. Clients can order custom-tailored clothing and have the clothes delivered anywhere within four weeks, sometimes less.

Photo: A virtual “fitting room” where customers can try on clothes in the virtual world. Photo by Zegna.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first