Works commence on National Tennis Centre in Pembroke

Works on a new National Tennis Centre in Pembroke have commenced, Government said today. During a visit to follow the ongoing activity, Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima explained that the project, carrying an investment estimated to reach some ta’ €1.3 million, is part of a vision that will prepare our country to be able to host the Games of Small States of Europe in 2023.

Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima said that in order to continue to be successful in various sectors as a country, there is a need to continue to support the growth and investment that has already been made in Maltese athletes through these types of projects, to raise the level of sports infrastructure in our country.

The project will be divided into two phases. The first phase will see the construction of six tennis courts. The main court will also have stands for spectators and changing rooms. The second phase will see the construction of a tennis house which will include offices, a boardroom, a physio room, a gym, a lounge and a store.

SportMalta Chairman Luciano Busuttil said that such infrastructure will not only allow local athletes to train better but to also attract international events and increase sports tourism.

The President of the Malta Tennis Federation David Farrugia Sacco thanked the government and SportMalta for the valuable work they are doing in the field of sports and stressed that this dream is becoming a reality for all tennis athletes. He said that now they will have the opportunity to organize their activities and tournaments and even exchange with other countries.

