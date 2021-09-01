WorldCup Qualifiers – Malta beats Cyprus 3-0 following a formidable performance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cain Attard scored twice as Malta registered a fine 3-0 win over Cyprus in a match from Group H of the European Qualifiers leading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

This was a historic first ever home win for Malta in a World Cup qualifier as Malta had only registered two wins iaway from home – 1-0 in Estonia in 1993 and 1-0 in Armenia in 2013. This was also the largest win ever for the Malta national team in a competitive match, including the European Championship qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League.

Croatia and Russia both stayed on course to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after they fought out a 0-0 stalemate devoid of any fireworks in an uneventful Group H qualifier on Wednesday.

The result left Croatia top of the group on seven points from four games, ahead of second-placed Russia on goal difference. Slovakia are third on six points after a 1-1 home draw with fourth-placed Slovenia, who have four points.

Maltafootball.com / Reuters

Photo Malta Football Association