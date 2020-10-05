‘World’s best airport’ warns of prolonged crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Singapore’s Changi Airport has warned of a “daunting period” ahead as the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating.

The Asian transit hub has been voted world’s best airport for the eighth consecutive year.

Changi has suspended operations in two terminals as flights have dropped to the lowest levels in its history.

It has also suspended the construction of a fifth terminal for at least two years.

“The battle with Covid-19 has only just begun,” Changi Airport Group said in its annual report. “The future does appear daunting with the situation showing no signs of abatement.”

The company’s yearly results cover the period up until the end of March 2020. This misses out on the much of the severe downturn in passengers since the pandemic took hold in January. Singapore barred the entry and transit of short-term visitors on 23 March.

But the impact from those months still had a big impact, wiping out earlier gains built up over much of 2019. Profits plunged 36% to S$435m ($319m, £246m).

For 2020 Changi was voted the world’s best airport for an eighth consecutive year, according to rankings by UK-based analysts Skytrax.

