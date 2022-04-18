CD eNews, Coronavirus

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 502.2 million, death toll at 6,592,734

More than 502.2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,592,734​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIESTOTAL DEATHSCONFIRMED CASESDEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS
United States989,86680,641,21430.3
India521,75143,041,0973.86
Brazil661,79630,234,02431.59
France144,12227,323,98321.52
Germany132,87923,329,23616.03
United Kingdom171,39621,747,63825.79
Russia780,07518,064,45453.99
South Korea20,88916,212,8234.05
Italy161,60215,659,83526.75
Turkey98,36314,949,17111.95
Spain103,26611,662,21422.07
Vietnam42,93410,417,8874.49
Argentina128,3449,060,49528.84
Netherlands22,1568,015,57612.86
Japan29,0157,344,2072.29
Iran140,7687,205,06417.21
Colombia139,7456,089,54028.15
Indonesia155,8446,039,2665.82
Poland115,8095,983,86430.5
Mexico323,9385,726,66825.67
Australia6,7625,165,8782.71
Ukraine108,2204,990,46524.25
Malaysia35,4094,382,40211.23
Austria16,4074,045,80918.56
Israel10,6124,029,07311.95
Thailand26,7544,012,1843.85
Belgium31,1653,972,96327.26
Czech Republic39,9713,880,55637.6
South Africa100,1443,740,39817.33
Philippines59,9643,682,8475.62
Canada38,2073,614,45010.31
Portugal21,7803,604,54621.18
Peru212,6193,555,13965.17
Switzerland13,0873,551,79815.37
Chile45,8193,528,62624.46
Greece28,5143,232,85526.57
Denmark5,9853,097,01510.33
Romania65,3312,881,32233.56
Sweden18,5062,491,98018.19
Iraq25,1982,323,0406.56
Serbia15,9231,995,35122.8
Bangladesh29,1241,952,2241.8
Hungary45,8651,879,48046.92
Slovakia19,7211,763,19736.21
Jordan14,0551,694,95714.12
Georgia16,7891,652,92945.05
Pakistan30,3631,527,1511.43
Ireland6,9321,498,83414.24
Norway2,7831,418,8125.24
Kazakhstan13,6601,305,3757.48

