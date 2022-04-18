Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 502.2 million, death toll at 6,592,734

More than 502.2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,592,734 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
|COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES
|TOTAL DEATHS
|CONFIRMED CASES
|DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS
|United States
|989,866
|80,641,214
|30.3
|India
|521,751
|43,041,097
|3.86
|Brazil
|661,796
|30,234,024
|31.59
|France
|144,122
|27,323,983
|21.52
|Germany
|132,879
|23,329,236
|16.03
|United Kingdom
|171,396
|21,747,638
|25.79
|Russia
|780,075
|18,064,454
|53.99
|South Korea
|20,889
|16,212,823
|4.05
|Italy
|161,602
|15,659,835
|26.75
|Turkey
|98,363
|14,949,171
|11.95
|Spain
|103,266
|11,662,214
|22.07
|Vietnam
|42,934
|10,417,887
|4.49
|Argentina
|128,344
|9,060,495
|28.84
|Netherlands
|22,156
|8,015,576
|12.86
|Japan
|29,015
|7,344,207
|2.29
|Iran
|140,768
|7,205,064
|17.21
|Colombia
|139,745
|6,089,540
|28.15
|Indonesia
|155,844
|6,039,266
|5.82
|Poland
|115,809
|5,983,864
|30.5
|Mexico
|323,938
|5,726,668
|25.67
|Australia
|6,762
|5,165,878
|2.71
|Ukraine
|108,220
|4,990,465
|24.25
|Malaysia
|35,409
|4,382,402
|11.23
|Austria
|16,407
|4,045,809
|18.56
|Israel
|10,612
|4,029,073
|11.95
|Thailand
|26,754
|4,012,184
|3.85
|Belgium
|31,165
|3,972,963
|27.26
|Czech Republic
|39,971
|3,880,556
|37.6
|South Africa
|100,144
|3,740,398
|17.33
|Philippines
|59,964
|3,682,847
|5.62
|Canada
|38,207
|3,614,450
|10.31
|Portugal
|21,780
|3,604,546
|21.18
|Peru
|212,619
|3,555,139
|65.17
|Switzerland
|13,087
|3,551,798
|15.37
|Chile
|45,819
|3,528,626
|24.46
|Greece
|28,514
|3,232,855
|26.57
|Denmark
|5,985
|3,097,015
|10.33
|Romania
|65,331
|2,881,322
|33.56
|Sweden
|18,506
|2,491,980
|18.19
|Iraq
|25,198
|2,323,040
|6.56
|Serbia
|15,923
|1,995,351
|22.8
|Bangladesh
|29,124
|1,952,224
|1.8
|Hungary
|45,865
|1,879,480
|46.92
|Slovakia
|19,721
|1,763,197
|36.21
|Jordan
|14,055
|1,694,957
|14.12
|Georgia
|16,789
|1,652,929
|45.05
|Pakistan
|30,363
|1,527,151
|1.43
|Ireland
|6,932
|1,498,834
|14.24
|Norway
|2,783
|1,418,812
|5.24
|Kazakhstan
|13,660
|1,305,375
|7.48