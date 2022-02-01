Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The speaker of Libya’s eastern-based parliament said on Monday the chamber would choose a new interim prime minister next week, but the current incumbent rejected the move.

The speaker, Aguila Saleh, told parliament it would vote on Feb. 8 on a new prime minister to replace Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) that was installed last year through a U.N.-backed process.

Dbeibah told Reuters that Saleh was conducting “a desperate attempt to renew division” and said the GNU would continue to function until new elections are held.

Political manoeuvring has intensified among factions and leaders from across Libya’s fragmented political spectrum since last month’s failed presidential election, with the fate of a fragile peace process hanging in the balance.

Many Libyans fear a dispute over the interim government could derail any new attempt to hold national elections or trigger major fighting among rival factions after 18 months of comparative calm.

Libya was ruled by rival administrations running parallel states in east and west from 2014 until Dbeibah’s government was installed last year through a U.N.-backed process.

via Reuters