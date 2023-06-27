Wrexham’s Hollywood owners join group buying into Alpine F1

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are joining Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners in an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine Racing, the Formula One team’s parent company Renault announced on Monday.

The 200 million euro ($218.10 million) deal values British-based Alpine Racing at around $900 million following the investment.

Alec Scheiner, the co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, will join Alpine Racing’s board of directors.

‘Deadpool’ star Reynolds leads Maximum Effort Investments with McElhenney, of American comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, and fellow-actor Michael B. Jordan as co-investors.

Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham in November 2020, funding the Welsh soccer club’s return to the English Football League as fifth-tier champions in April this year.

Their popular docu-series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ has proved a big hit in North America, propelling the little-known club into the global spotlight.

Renault said Otro and RedBird’s investment included the participation of the Huntsman Family and Main Street Advisors.

via Reuters

