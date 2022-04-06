WSJ reports EU plans sanctions to target Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Wall Street Journal is carrying a report that a new tranche of European Union sanctions will target the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The articles stated that the European Union has proposed sanctioning two daughters of President Vladimir Putin, according to diplomats familiar with the plan, a move that would add the Russian leader’s closest family members to a growing list of individuals sanctioned in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin doesn’t speak publicly about his family. He has two daughters with his former wife, Lyudmila Putina, according to the Kremlin. It isn’t known if Putin has other children, and it couldn’t be learned if the daughters being targeted in the EU sanctions were those he has publicly acknowledged.

A file photo of President Vladimir Putin (L) with his wife Lyudmila (R) in Moscow, Russia, 26 March 2000. EPA-EFE/Yuri Kadobnov

