Japan’s Suga wins ruling party leadership race to replace Abe

Japan’s governing party has elected Yoshihide Suga as its new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, meaning he is almost certain to become the country’s next prime minister.

Last month Mr Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons.

Mr Suga, 71, serves as Chief Cabinet Secretary in the current administration and was widely expected to win.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (C) reacts as he is elected as new head of Japan’s ruling party during the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, 14 September 2020. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

He is considered a close ally of Mr Abe and likely to continue his predecessor’s policies.

Now that the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has chosen its new leader, there will be another vote on Wednesday in parliament, where he is almost certain to be made prime minister because of the LDP’s majority.

Taking over mid-term, Mr Suga is expected to finish the rest of the current period, until elections in September 2021.

