‘You work with what you have’ -Klopp says as Liverpool end Bellingham pursuit

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp had little to say on Friday when asked about media speculation that the Merseyside club had pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

British media reported this week that Liverpool ended their pursuit of England international Bellingham, who had been the club’s top transfer target ahead of an overhaul next season after a disappointing run this term.

The Athletic reported Dortmund were demanding 130 million pounds ($162.63 million) in transfer fees for the 19-year-old midfielder, who has 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions for the German club this season.

“There’s nothing to say about it, to be honest. If we don’t speak about players we sign or do not sign, why would I talk about these kinds of speculation?” Klopp told reporters.

“It is not about Jude Bellingham, but I never understand why we talk about things we theoretically cannot have. We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for 100 million. That is clear”, Klopp said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been fined 37,500 pounds ($46,908.75) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month’s 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper,” the FA said in a statement on Friday.”An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC’s fine following a subsequent hearing.”

via Reuters

