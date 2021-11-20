Young man loses life in early morning accident / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 20 November 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Young man loses life in early morning accident

A young man lost his life while a woman is fighting for her life after a car accident this morning. One News reports that the man, driving a BMW, was driving towards Paola were he lost control of the vehicle, hit a wall and ended up in a field.

The man was certified dead on the spot, while the woman was rushed to Mater Dei with serious injuries.

Mental Health foundation disturbed with Valletta incident

The Alliance for Mental Health said it was “deeply disturbed” after various news outlets published footage showing an individual sitting on the edge of the bastion in Hastings Garden in Valletta as passers-by urged him to ‘take the leap’. The incident brought the condemnation of many, including politicians and professionals in the field. A4MH called for more education on such matters and emphasised that people in distress should be listened to, heard and helped. The alliance includes Malta’s psychiatrists, psychiatry nurses, the Richmond Foundation and the Mental Health Association.

Covid-19: 79 cases were reported on Friday while 30 patients recovered. There are currently 753 active cases, 13 of which are being hospitalised.

CDE News