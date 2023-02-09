Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter back up after brief outage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Instagram were back up for most users after a brief outage, the company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.

“A technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

At the peak of the outage, Facebook users reported more than 11,000 incidents and Instagram users reported about 7,000 cases, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The number of outages eased to 11 incidents for Instagram and 81 cases for Facebook, as of 08:30 p.m. Eastern Time (0130 GMT).

Users also reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging service Messenger.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users.

The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage.

“The YouTube Homepage should be back for all of your video needs”, YouTube said.

Data on Downdetector showed that at the peak of the outage, more than 60,000 user reports had indicated issues with the video sharing app in the United States alone by 07:20 PM ET. The number of reports have now come down to 700.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said the social media app should be back up later in the day after some users were unable to tweet on Wednesday, prematurely encountering a message that said “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Musk tweeted early on Thursday that there were multiple “internal and external issues with the app simultaneously”, adding that the service should be back on track later tonight.

Twitter was down for about 9,000 users in the United States at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The number of outages declined to 2,500 by 6 p.m. Eastern.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” tweeted Twitter’s support account on Wednesday.

The outage comes as billionaire owner Musk slashed Twitter’s staff since taking over the company in October, raising concerns about the viability of the service with fewer engineers. Read full story

The Information reported Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday to pause on new feature development “in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up.”

