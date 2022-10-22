YouTube Premium’s family plan gets a price hike in several countries

Reading Time: 2 minutes

YouTube is raising prices for its Premium subscription plans across many countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Argentina. News of the price hike emerged after several users in these regions received emails about a rise that will be effective from November 21.

The video streaming service’s Premium plan for families lets up to five people use features like ad-free videos, downloads for offline consumption, and background play under a single subscription.

On Thursday, several people on Reddit first noted that Canada-based users were getting emails about the change in the monthly rate from CA$17.99 to CA$22.99 for the Premium family plan. But soon folks from the US also posted about the tariff being raised from $17.99 per month to $22.99.

Users from the U.K. also said the YouTube Premium family plan is now getting costlier by £2 — from £17.99 to £19.99 per month.

Here are some other countries where YouTube has hiked the prices:

Turkey (Family plan): TRY 29.99 ($1.61) per month to TRY 59.99 per month

Turkey (Student plan): TRY 9.99 ($0.54) per month to TRY 19.49 ($1.05) per month

Japan (Family plan): ¥1,780 ($11.83) per month to ¥2,280 ($15.16) per month

Indonesia (Family plan): IDR 89,000 ($5.70) per month to IDR 99,000 ($6.34) per month

Brazil (Family plan): $BR 31.90 ($6.06) per month to $BR 34.90 ($6.44) per month

A number of other companies have also announced price hikes. In recent weeks, for example, Apple has raised prices for App Store purchases to counter fluctuation in currency against the dollar and rising inflation across the globe. In January, the cost of a Netflix subscription increased between $1-$2 for different tiers. In February, Amazon Prime revised its rates from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month; or $119 per year to $139 per year. Other services like Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu have also made their plans costlier.

Read more via TechCrunch

