A 57 year old man, resident in Ħaż-Żebug lost his life early this morning in an incident while carrying out maintenance work in the Kirkop tunnels.

A police statement said that district officers were informed around 4.30am that assistance was required at this site.

The man, who died on the spot, was carrying out cleansing work in the tunnel, when for some reason, while on the high-up, he got stuck between the high-up and the roof of the same tunnel.

