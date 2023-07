Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain on Friday.

A presidential order gave no reason for the dismissal but said Prystaiko had also been removed as Ukraine’s representative to the International Maritime Organization. Britain has been a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last year.

Photo: Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain

