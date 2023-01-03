Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to ‘exhaust’ Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to “exhaust” Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

“We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy.”

Ukraine, he said, had to “act and do everything so that the terrorists’ fail in their aim, as all their others have failed.”

Ukraine said it had shot down all Russian drones fired in a third straight night of air strikes. Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 22 air objects above Kyiv early on Monday, its military administration said. The strikes knocked out some power and heating, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Earlier, one person was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone. The regional military command in Ukraine’s east said air defence systems destroyed nine Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

