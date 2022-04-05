Zelenskiy says Ukraine-Russia talks ‘only option’ but he may not hold talks with Putin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday holding negotiations with Russia was the only option for his country although the possibility of having talks was now a “challenge”.

But in comments broadcast on national television, he said it was possible that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not personally hold talks.

Meanwhile, the United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders.

Russian forces withdrew from towns north of the capital Kyiv last week as it turns its assault to Ukraine’s south and east. Ukrainian troops recaptured towns devastated by nearly six weeks of war, including Bucha, where dead civilians lined the streets.

via Reuters