Zelenskiy says Ukrainian woman killed in Jerusalem attacks

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences on Saturday following attacks in Jerusalem in which he said a Ukrainian citizen was among the dead.

“We share Israel’s pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Among the victims is a Ukrainian woman. Sincere condolences to the victims’ families,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The crimes were cynically committed on the Intl Holocaust Remembrance Day. Terror must have no place in today’s world. Neither in Israel nor in Ukraine.”

Israel’s military said it was boosting its forces in the occupied West Bank a day after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem, and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk)

