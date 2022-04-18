Zelensky says US President Biden should come to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DPA / CNN Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday says he wants President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine as the country continues to fight back against Russia.

During an interview on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Zelenskyy if he wants Biden to visit, to which he responded: “Yes.”

“I think he will,” Zelenskyy continued. “It’s his decision, of course. And about the safety situation, it depends. But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday says he wants President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine as the country continues to fight back against Russia.

During an interview on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Zelenskyy if he wants Biden to visit, to which he responded: “Yes.”

“I think he will,” Zelenskyy continued. “It’s his decision, of course. And about the safety situation, it depends. But I think he’s the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see.”

CNN/DPA/BUSINESS INSIDER