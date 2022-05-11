Court hears of inaction of police inaction on Ryan Schembri case / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 11 May 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Times of Malta says Masks wearing will no longer be required on flights to Malta from Monday as health authorities follow recommendations by the EU’s health and aviation agencies.

MaltaToday says the General Workers’ Union has sold its stake in the Mellieħa Holiday Centre for an undisclosed sum, the union said on Wednesday.

Newsbook says the Nationalist Party’s candidates commission has submitted its due diligence report on its leader Bernard Grech, who’s seeking reconfirmation, to the party’s electoral commission, in line with the PN’s statute.

TVM says a 37-year old Polish national was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and fined €800 after admitting that he threatened four policemen with death if they touch his wife.

Mid-Day Briefing

Court hears about police inaction on Ryan Schembri case: Police dragged their feet on a major money laundering case for several years, a court was told on Wednesday. The compilation of evidence against More supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri began on Wednesday with the lead investigator testifying about years of inaction by his predecessors. The owner of the defunct More supermarket chain was extradited from Scotland and brought to Malta last month to face charges of fraud and money laundering

estimated to be in the tens of millions of euros.



Older people struggle under cost-of-living increase: Elderly people are cutting back on everyday essentials such as electricity and gas because of the rising cost of living. Research has shown that this increase is hitting older people hardest. A study by Caritas Malta said that whereas an elderly couple spent almost €3,400 annually on their food basket in 2020, this increased by 25 per cent, to slightly under €4,200 this year. Elderly people experienced a further annual cost increase for medicines and healthcare items (like doctors’ appointments, bandages and so on) which shot up by almost 40 per cent from just over €410 in 2020 to €560 this year.



Covid-19 Update: 108 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded. The number of active cases has gone down to 2,576 after 191 people recovered. No new deaths were recorded.

Morning Briefing

Zelenskyy asks Malta to stop selling passports to Russian nationals

Ukrainian President Zelinsky Volodymyrr Zelenskyy asked Malta to stop golden passports for Russian nationals and stop Russian oil from using Malta-flagged vessels, urging for hard-hitting sanctions towards the invading nation. “Accepting and welcoming Russian passports are very dangerous things. It’s dangerous for Europeans and Maltese. It’s time to stop the privileges for Malta offering passports and dual citizenship. Don’t allow to abuse yourself.” Speaker Anglu Farrugia said that Malta, as a nation, despite its neutrality provisions, remains committed “to providing humanitarian assistance, on the ground and locally.” He said that parliamentary diplomacy plays an important role in conflict resolution, providing dialogue while fostering solutions.

He encouraged the Ukrainian and Russian parliaments to engage in dialogue as a solution to the conflict.

Roberta Metsola to run for MEP re-election

Roberta Metsola has confirmed that she intends to run in the upcoming MEP elections in 2024 after her current term, which sees her serving as the Parliament’s President, expires. “I am proud and blessed to serve as president, and I will once again put my name up to be assessed by the Maltese electorate with the same respect and humility,” Metsola said, confirming that she will run for the European Parliament elections in 2024.

Irish man gets compensated 3.1 million euro after suffering serious injuries in Malta

In an Irish court case, a man who was badly injured three years ago after being hit by a car in Malta has won a €3.1 million payout.

On April 5, 2019, David Cooley, 70, of Youghal, County Cork, Ireland, was killed as he crossed the road in Sliema, only hours after arriving in Malta. He sustained several fractures and a significant brain injury, and he is still in the hospital, requiring round-the-clock medical attention.