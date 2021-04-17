Zidane says he is ‘not a disaster’ as coach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane joked that he was “not a disaster” as a coach and said he was not bothered by the fact that he had not yet been given a new contract with the club.

Despite a remarkable trophy haul in his time in charge of Real, the Frenchman has frequently been dismissed by some sections of the media as a lucky coach who lacks the tactical knowledge or leadership skills of his contemporaries.

He has earned more respect though after transforming Real’s season and revitalising their La Liga title hopes while guiding the side to the Champions League semi-finals after knocking out Liverpool last week.

“I’m very lucky to coach Real Madrid — but I don’t think I’m a disaster either,” Zidane told a news conference ahead of his side’s league game at Getafe on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...