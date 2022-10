Reading Time: < 1 minute

One in three Italian 3-5-year-olds are obese, according to a new report.

Some 33.2% of this age group were overweight or obese in 2020, up 1.6 percentage points on 2018, said national statistics agency ISTAT.

In the age bracket starting at three and including teens up to 17 years of age, ISTAT said, some 26.3% are overweight or obese.

The figure for male 3-17-year-olds is 29.2%, while it is 33% in Italy’s poorer south, the Mezzogiorno.

ISTAT said the trend was getting worse.

Via ANSA

