Ten boats, with 177 migrants, arrived in Lampedusa on Saturday night.

Nine landings arrived before midnight and brought the landings on Saturday to 30 in the space of 24 hours. The Coast Guard patrol boats have rescued several small boats and sea carts with Tunisian women and minors on board, starting even from dawn of Sunday.

Photo: File photo unaccompanied minors disembarking a ship of the Italian coast guard in Lampedusa southern Italy. EPA-EFE/Concetta Rizzo

Via TGCom24