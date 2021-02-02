Reading Time: < 1 minute

In September 2020, registered full-time employment increased by 4.6% while part-time employment as a primary job decreased by 9.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the NSO said this morning.

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in September 2020 increased by 5.4%, reaching 234,964. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (10,218) and an increase in registered unemployment (1,717).

When September 2020 is compared to September 2019, the highest increase in employment was brought about by Administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82) and Human health and social work activities, with 2,596 and 1,700 respectively

Registered fulltime employment in the private sector went up by 8,813 persons to 181,653. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,405 persons to 49,926

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 2,476 when compared to September 2019, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 7,742.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 2,476 when compared to September 2019, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 7,742.

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged ...

10,000 full-time jobs created in a year – NSO

