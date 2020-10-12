11 migrants die off Tunisia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least 11 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Sunday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.

A total of 11 bodies have been recovered from the water so far, including those of two babies, Mosaique FM said. Seven people have been rescued. The vessel was reportedly carrying citizens from countries of Sub-Saharan Africa. The search and rescue operation continues.

Tunisia’s coast guard recovered the bodies of eight women and three children off the coast near Sfax late on Sunday, he said.

About 30 people had set out on the boat, aiming to reach Italy, officials said.

The coast guard is searching for the other missing people.

Last year, about 90 African migrants drowned after their boat capsized enroute to Europe from Libya, one of the worst such accidents in Tunisian waters.

Photo : baaghitv

